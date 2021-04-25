Left Menu

Received 28,350 Remdesivir injections from makers against 1.75 lakh ordered: Rajasthan govt

He said after efforts of the Rajasthan government, the Centre allocated another 67,000 injections to the state.The Health Minister said 250 metric tonne MT of oxygen is required in the state in view of the ongoing coronavirus situation.The Centre has allocated 140 MT oxygen to the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-04-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 13:22 IST
Received 28,350 Remdesivir injections from makers against 1.75 lakh ordered: Rajasthan govt

The Rajasthan government on Sunday said the state had placed an order for purchase of 1.75 lakh Remdesivir injections from various drug manufacturers in April, but it has so far received only 28,350 of them.

For the period from April 21 to April 30, a total of 26,500 Remdesivir injections have been allocated to Rajasthan by the Centre, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said in a statement. He said after efforts of the Rajasthan government, the Centre allocated another 67,000 injections to the state.

The Health Minister said 250 metric tonne (MT) of oxygen is required in the state in view of the ongoing coronavirus situation.

The Centre has allocated 140 MT oxygen to the state. Currently, 23 tankers each having a filling capacity of 4 to 6 MT are available for liquid oxygen transport in the state, the Rajasthan Health minister said.

An additional requirement of six tankers, each with a capacity of 30 MT oxygen, has been made, Sharma said.

He said a continuous rise in screening facilities for the prevention and treatment of the coronavirus infection in the state is being made and the number of oxygen beds is also being increased continuously according to the requirement.

''Rajasthan is among the leading states of the country (in terms of vaccinating people). Every effort is also being made to supply oxygen and other drugs, including Remdisvir, to the needy'' he added.

So far, 4.95 lakh people have been found infected with the coronavirus in Rajasthan and 3.67 lakh of them have recovered from the infection, while the state has an active case count of 1.27 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq's PM fires key hospital officials after deadly blaze

Iraqs prime minister fired key hospital officials on Sunday hours after a fire broke out in an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients in Baghdad, causing deaths and injuries. Initial reports indicated the fire at Ibh al-Khatib hospita...

Third 'Oxygen Express' scheduled to reach Maharashtra today

Amid a sharp rise in the number of COVID cases and deaths in Maharashtra, the third Oxygen Express carrying three tankers of liquid medical oxygen LMO, each with about 14 tonnes LMO, is scheduled to reach Kalamboli in Maharashtra on Sunday ...

Bodies keep arriving at Kanpur crematoriums, belie official virus death count

As coronavirus cases surge, the number of cremations taking place at the citys crematoriums has increased several-fold -- far more than the 66 deaths officially attributed to the virus in the entire district over the past six days.Data from...

ISRO to launch data relay satellites to track Gaganyaan

The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch a data relay satellite that will help maintain contact with the Gagangyaan mission throughout after the launch, sources said.The satellite will be launched before the final leg of the Gagan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021