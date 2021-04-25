Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 19:30 IST
BMC gets 1.5 lakh Covishield vaccines, oxygen supply normal: Civic chief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said it has received 1.5 lakh Covishield vaccines and all the vaccination centres in the city will be functional on April 26.

Earlier this month, 75 of the 120 vaccination centres across Mumbai, including a jumbo COVID-19 facility in business district BKC, had suspended inoculation due to a shortage of doses.

''We have received a stock of 1.5 lakh Covishield vaccines today. All the vaccination centres in Mumbai shall be functional tomorrow,'' municipal commissioner I S Chahal said.

He said that Covaxin will be available only at select centres for the second dose due to ''extremely limited'' existing stock.

Chahal said that all the issues relating to oxygen supply under the municipal corporation stand resolved now.

''The oxygen supply situation is normal,'' he said.

On April 24, 44,719 persons were administered vaccine doses in Mumbai and a total of 22,57,118 people have been vaccinated so far.

Mumbai had on Saturday recorded 5,888 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily rise in infections since March 30.

Increased testing and isolation of patients alongwith the exodus of migrant labourers may have led to the decline, officials had said.

