COVID: Himachal Pradesh sees record 32 deaths in a day

(Eds: Updating with details) Shimla, Apr 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 1,323 on Sunday with 32 more fatalities, the highest single-day rise so far, while 1,363 new cases pushed the infection tally to 87,501, according to an official data updated till pm 7 pm. Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 13,577.

As many as 1,161 coronavirus patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries in the state to 72,557, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)