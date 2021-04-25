Left Menu

500-oxygen bed ITBP COVID centre to start in Delhi on Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 20:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 500-oxygen bed COVID care centre operated by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in south Delhi will open on Monday as coronavirus cases register a sharp rise in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

The treatment at this centre will be free of cost, they said.

''The Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) will start functioning from 10 am on April 26. No walk-in admissions will be made,'' ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.

Admission to the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID care centre (SPCCC) will be made on reference by the district surveillance officers (DSOs) of respective Delhi districts, he said.

''All medical treatment, medicines, food and other facilities will be provided free of cost,'' Pandey said.

A brief standard operating procedure (SOP) issued on Sunday said patients after getting reference from a DSO will report at the reception of the SPCCC and after initial documentation their physical examination will be done and subsequently they will be admitted.

''A kit will be provided to them after their admission and stress counsellors will also be deputed for the patients,'' Pandey said.

Meanwhile, ITBP Director General S S Deswal on Sunday visited the COVID care centre created inside the campus of the Radha Soami Beas and met a team of doctors and administrative personnel of the force and other organisations who will run the facility that is being reopened on the Delhi government's request in view of a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the city. Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 deaths with 357 more people succumbing to the viral disease on Saturday as well as over 24,000 fresh cases.

A team of 50 ITBP and other organisations' doctors, about 80 paramedics and nursing staff, security personnel of the border guarding force and other administrative staff will run the centre.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had declared on April 22 that the SPCCC, which was made operational in July last year and shut in February this year as coronavirus infections declined in the national capital, was being restarted on the Delhi government's request as the cases are rising rapidly once again.

A total of 11,657 COVID-19 patients were treated at this centre between July-February. The ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression and is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of roles in the internal security domain of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

