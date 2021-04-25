Left Menu

Pak oppn leaders express solidarity with people of India amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Pakistans opposition leaders on Sunday expressed solidarity with the people of India who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, expressing the hope that South Asian countries will focus on ensuring healthcare of our people instead of spending billions on destroying each other. Humanity transcends religion nationality at a time of death disease.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 25-04-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 21:45 IST
Pakistan's opposition leaders on Sunday expressed solidarity with the people of India who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, expressing the hope that South Asian countries will ''focus on ensuring healthcare of our people instead of spending billions on destroying each other.'' ''Humanity transcends religion & nationality at a time of death & disease. Prayers for the people of India devastated by Covid-19,'' Opposition Leader in Pakistan's National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet here on Sunday.

Shahbaz, the younger brother of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) further said: ''Hope better sense prevails & South Asian countries can focus on ensuring healthcare of our people instead of spending billions on destroying each other.'' PMLN vice president and Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz said: ''Heartbreaking scenes from India, may Allah have mercy on all of us. Ameen.'' In a tweet she further said: ''Hoping that we make it through this pandemic & then work towards peace in South Asia which would mean that both countries can spend more on health, education & better lives for their people. Prayers.'' On Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also expressed solidarity with the people of India that are severely hit by the coronavirus.

''I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together,'' Khan said. India logged a record of 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections in a day on Sunday, taking its total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,69,60,172. The death toll increased to 1,92,311 with a record 2,767 daily new fatalities, according to the Health Ministry data.

