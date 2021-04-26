Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital receives 4 tons of oxygen

Amid severe oxygen shortage due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) received four tons of oxygen on Monday morning, hospital sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 11:21 IST
COVID-19: Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital receives 4 tons of oxygen
An oxygen tanker at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Amid severe oxygen shortage due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) received four tons of oxygen on Monday morning, hospital sources said. According to the sources, Inox Air products Ltd Oxygen tanker arrived at SGRH at 0445 hours and left the hospital at 0615 hours.

The source informed, "The hospital has a consumption of 10,000 cubic meters per day, but the available total stock of oxygen till 7 am was 4000 cubic meters which will only last for 8 hours." The hospital reported that it has 104 oxygen cylinders, used to transfer extremely ill COVID patients from COVID emergency to ICU and from Wards to ICU in case of emergency - happening very frequently and all 104 of them were sent three days back to three locations for an emergency refill.

Hospital sources further stated, "For the last three days, our staff and transport are camping there but to no avail. Currently, the hospital is in beg and borrow mode and it is an extreme crisis situation. Hospital has arranged two cylinders which are also going to finish quickly." The national capital's healthcare infrastructure is reeling under the pressure of the rapidly rising coronavirus cases. Over the last week, several hospitals across the state have sent SOS messages and repeatedly flagged acute shortages in oxygen.

The Ganga Ram Hospital raised the matter for three consecutive days since Thursday. On Thursday, 25 of the hospital's sickest COVID patients passed away.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi is among the ten states reporting 74.5 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases in the country and among the twelve states displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases. Delhi on Monday reported 22,933 new COVID-19 cases and 350 deaths, said the ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Silent sufferers: It's time to talk about Pelvic Pain

New Delhi India, April 26 ANIPNN Pudendal nerve is one of the main nerves in the pelvis and is closely involved with genital sensation, urinary and bowel functions. Irritation or damage of this nerve often presents with pain andor altered s...

BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Tagrisso Adjuvant Gets Positive CHMP Opinion

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA PLC - TAGRISSO ADJUVANT RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ASTRAZENECA - TAGRISSO RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL IN EU BY CHMP FOR ADJUVANT TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH EARLY-STAGE EGFR-MUTATED LUNG CANCER ...

Magistrates assigned to Dhanbad hospitals for ensuring oxygen supply

Magistrates were assigned to the three COVID hospitals in Jharkhands Dhanbad to ensure a round-the-clock supply of oxygen, an official said on Monday.The decision was taken in the wake of complaints regarding oxygen shortage, he said.It wil...

Poundland owner Pepco to float on Warsaw Stock Exchange

South African conglomerate Steinhoff will proceed with an initial public offering of its Pepco Group unit on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, it said on Monday.Pepco owns Poundland in the United Kingdom as well as the PEPCO and Dealz brands. It t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021