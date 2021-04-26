Ladakh records two COVID-related deaths, 120 new cases

Ladakh has recorded 120 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 13,357, while two more deaths pushed the fatality toll to 138, officials said on Monday.

The total number of active cases in the Union Territory has reached 2,027 – 1,926 in Leh district and 101 in Kargil district, the officials said quoting a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services in Ladakh.

Both the new deaths were reported from Leh district on Sunday, the officials said, adding that while 94 people have died of the disease in Leh, 44 deaths have taken place in Kargil district since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Of the fresh cases reported during the past 24 hours, the officials said 104 were detected in Leh and 16 others in Kargil, the officials said.

They said a total of 63 patients -- 43 in Leh and 20 in Kargil -- were discharged after successful treatment, taking the number of those who have been cured of the virus to 11,192, which accounted for 84 per cent of the total cases.

