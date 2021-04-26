Left Menu

Ladakh records two COVID-related deaths, 120 new cases

PTI | Leh | Updated: 26-04-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:40 IST
Ladakh records two COVID-related deaths, 120 new cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Ladakh has recorded 120 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 13,357, while two more deaths pushed the fatality toll to 138, officials said on Monday.

The total number of active cases in the Union Territory has reached 2,027 – 1,926 in Leh district and 101 in Kargil district, the officials said quoting a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services in Ladakh.

Both the new deaths were reported from Leh district on Sunday, the officials said, adding that while 94 people have died of the disease in Leh, 44 deaths have taken place in Kargil district since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Of the fresh cases reported during the past 24 hours, the officials said 104 were detected in Leh and 16 others in Kargil, the officials said.

They said a total of 63 patients -- 43 in Leh and 20 in Kargil -- were discharged after successful treatment, taking the number of those who have been cured of the virus to 11,192, which accounted for 84 per cent of the total cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks refillers of oxygen cylinders in Delhi to be present in hearing on Tuesday on complaint of non availability and black marketing.

HC asks refillers of oxygen cylinders in Delhi to be present in hearing on Tuesday on complaint of non availability and black marketing....

Any obstruction to providing medical oxygen will tantamount to endangering hundreds of human lives; no purpose would be served: Delhi HC.

Any obstruction to providing medical oxygen will tantamount to endangering hundreds of human lives no purpose would be served Delhi HC....

COVID-19: Mask, traffic violations shoot up in Raigad in April

A total of 6,317 people have been fined Rs 13.99 lakh for not wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak in April this year in Raigad in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.This is a huge rise from the 1,302 people who were penalised a cumu...

K'taka govt announces state wide "close down" for 14 days from Tuesday night

Aimed at controlling the COVID-19 spike, the Karnataka government on Monday announced close down across the state for 14 days from Tuesday night.The state cabinet also decided to provide COVID-19 vaccinations free of cost at government hosp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021