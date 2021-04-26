Poonia urges Gehlot to extend registration deadline for Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia wrote to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday urging him to extend the last date of registration for the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme in the interest of the common people.

The Rajasthan government has fixed April 30 as the deadline for registration in the scheme in which people can get up to Rs 5 lakh medical insurance in the selected private and state hospitals.

Poonia, in the letter, said it is well known that the second wave of coronavirus is fierce and frightening. The number of coronaviruses infected in the state has crossed 15,000-mark in a day. ''Due to the second wave of the corona, the people of the state are facing immense pain and hardships. Many E-Mitra operators have also been infected with COVID, so many families have not been able to get the registrations done under the above scheme till April 30, 2021,'' he said.

Poonia urged Gehlot to extend the deadline fixed for registration in the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme so that no needy gets deprived of this initiative and the people of the state can get the benefit of the program in the true sense.

