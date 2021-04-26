Left Menu

Guj:Saved from fire,4 COVID-19 patients die in other hospitals

PTI | Surat | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:28 IST
Guj:Saved from fire,4 COVID-19 patients die in other hospitals
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

At least four critically ill COVID-19 patients died at different hospitals in Surat in Gujarat where they were shifted along with 12 others from the ICU ward of a private hospital following a fire, officials said on Monday.

A total of 16 patients were rescued and shifted to different hospitals from the ICU ward of Ayush Hospital located on the fifth floor of a building after a fire broke out there around 11:40 pm on Sunday due to a short circuit.

Of the 16 patients, four patients died after they were shifted to civic-run SIMMER and private Sanjeevani hospital in Surat, a senior Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) official said.

''Three of the patients died at Sanjeevani Hospital while another patient died at SIMMER,'' said Deputy Commissioner (Health), Ashish Naik.

Fire department officials had claimed there was no casualty due to the blaze at the hospital as all the 16 patients were successfully rescued and taken to other hospitals.

''As far as the fire department is concerned, all the patients were properly shifted to other hospitals,'' said SMC Deputy Commissioner NV Upadhyay.

Of these 16 patients, eight were shifted to the SIMMER and the civil hospital, and the rest to private hospitals.

As many as fifteen fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire which erupted in the air conditioner unit in the ICU ward of the Ayush hospital located on the fifth floor of a building on station road.

The fire was brought under control quickly but all the patients admitted in the ICU ward had to be shifted to other hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Supreme Court seeks U.S. government views on VW emissions case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Bidens administration to weigh in on whether Volkswagen AG can be sued by local governments in Florida and Utah for damages stemming from the German automakers diesel emissions cheating s...

Decide representation to irrigate parks in Delhi expeditiously: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP governments Jal Board to decide as expeditiously as possible a representation by a resident of the national capital to the local authorities to ensure immediate watering of all the over 6,800 par...

Lebanon asks Saudi Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce

Lebanon said on Monday it hoped Saudi Arabia would reconsider a ban on its produce imposed over what Riyadh called a rise in drug smuggling, and tasked its interior minister to coordinate with the kingdom to uncover the culprits and prevent...

Oxygen plants to be set up at hospitals in Dakshina Kannada dist

New oxygen plants will be set up at hospitals in the city and other centres in Dakshina Kannada district, Mangaluru city south MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said on Monday.He was speaking at a meeting of officials, IMA representatives and oxygen su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021