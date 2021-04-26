Left Menu

Maha COVID-19 second wave situation getting better: Minister

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:56 IST
In 15 out of 36 districts in Maharashtra, the number of people getting discharged is much higher than patients getting admitted in hospital for COVID- 19, which is a ''satisfactory and comforting indication'', state medical education minister Amit Deshmukh said here on Monday.

He said the state government had set up jumbo treatment facilities, ramped up testing and ensured effective home isolation to tackle the second wave of the infection, which was ''unprecedented and four times stronger than the first one''.

On the drop in numbers and the recovery rate climbing up steadily, the minister told reporters, ''This is a satisfactory and comforting indication. I feel restrictions are working and the second wave numbers will soon come down if all of us adhere to COVID-19 norms.'' The state government was planning to get vaccines from the international market to carry out a massive drive covering as many people as possible in a short period of time, the minister added.

''The situation in Maharashtra is coming under control day by day, and that is why we are working on increasing the number of people getting vaccinated. Therefore, the MVA government under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is planning to purchase vaccines from the international market in huge numbers,'' Deshmukh claimed.

The medical education minister also informed that MBBS examinations for the first, second and third year will be held in the first week of June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

