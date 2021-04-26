Left Menu

Ghaziabad CMO, police chief among 50 officials in DM's team who test positive for COVID-19

Around 50 Ghaziabad administration officials including the chief medical officer and the police head tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, a day after District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey was found infected with the virus, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:43 IST
Around 50 Ghaziabad administration officials including the chief medical officer and the police head tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, a day after District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey was found infected with the virus, officials said. Ghaziabad, adjoining Delhi, is among the districts worst-hit by the pandemic in Uttar Pradesh.

District Malaria Officer Gyanendra Mishra told PTI that among the officials who tested positive for the virus on Monday include doctors and medical staff too.

The infected officers have isolated themselves at their homes, Mishra said.

He said that CMO NK Gupta was working with the District Magistrate Pandey as his team member on controlling the spread of coronavirus cases in Ghaziabad. In Gupta’s absence, Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sunil Tyagi would be officiating as the CMO, Mishra said.

Samples of other officials who came in contact with Pandey would also be collected and tested, he said.

