Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Haryana chief secy directs DCs to identify 2-3 banquets in their districts

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Haryana, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan on Monday directed all deputy commissioners to identify two to three banquets or wedding halls in their respective districts so that they can be used in case of emergency.

He also directed the deputy commissioners to set up a 'Quick-Response Team' and appoint a nodal officer over five to six small hospitals in their respective districts.

The chief secretary was presiding over a meeting of the state-level Crisis Coordination Committee here, an official statement said.

The deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of all the districts attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who presided over another meeting of the state-level monitoring committee set up in view of the present COVID situation, directed the officers concerned to purchase additional oxygen tankers and set up an oxygen concentrator system as per requirement.

Khattar said use of oxygen beds should also be rationalised.

He said strict action will be taken against hospitals not complying with the norms prescribed for COVID-19.

The chief minister said the Health Department should keep a close vigil on the hospitals across the state and should also take steps to micromanage the situation.

He sought information about the district-wise allocation of oxygen and its proper supply. Increasing the stock of oxygen supply, speeding up the construction of dedicated COVID hospitals at new locations, purchase of oxygen concentrators were some of the major issues that were discussed in detail during the meeting, the statement said.

The chief minister said despite the improvement in the health condition of patients, many are not being discharged from the hospital because of low oxygen levels.

For this, the implementation of an oxygen concentrator system would certainly prove to be beneficial, Khattar said.

He also directed the Health Department to adopt the necessary procedure for purchasing the concentrators and work out modalities in this regard. These concentrators will prove to be a boon for home isolated COVID patients, he said.

Haryana on Monday recorded 75 deaths, taking the cumulative toll in the state to 3,842 while the state also registered 11,504 cases which pushed the total infection count to 4,35,823.

