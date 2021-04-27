Left Menu

US diverts its pending orders of vaccine filters to India's vaccine manufacturing effort: WH

Well continue to stand ready to help with the COVID-19 response, he said.This is the first White House explanation of the DPA, which many said was mainly responsible for the US companies not being able to supply necessary raw materials to Indian vaccine manufacturers.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 00:10 IST
US diverts its pending orders of vaccine filters to India's vaccine manufacturing effort: WH
Representative Image.

The United States has diverted its pending orders of vaccine filters to India's vaccine manufacturing effort as the country reels under a health crisis due to the coronavirus, a top White House official said, hoping that this will help India make more vaccines.

"Now here's what we did yesterday: we diverted our pending orders of vaccine filters to India's vaccine manufacturing effort. This will help India make more vaccines. And it's only one effort among many to help their COVID19 response (e.g. therapeutics, PPE, and oxygen)," said Tim Manning, the White House COVID-19 Supply Coordinator.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Manning said that there's been a lot of confusion around the use of the Defense Production Act as it relates to the global supply chain for COVID-19 treatment. The world has embarked on an unprecedented and historic vaccine production effort. In an average year, the world produces around four billion vaccines for things like flu and the measles, he said.

This year, he said, the world is working to make nearly 14 billion COVID-19 vaccines in addition to those other four billion. "This is hard work and it's encouraging to see the progress the world is making. But making vaccine requires specialised materials, and there's just not enough of them," he noted.

"To make vaccine here in the US we have used the DPA to ensure we have access to all needed supplies with many US companies. DPA in these cases just means US companies must prioritise their government contracts ahead of other orders, it doesn't mean an export ban," he argued.

"DPA doesn't even mean a "de facto" ban. Companies are able to export. In fact, companies that supply our vaccine manufacturing export their product all across the world. We are just one "client" of the raw material companies," Manning explained. "It also doesn't create the shortages – there is just more global manufacturing happening everywhere than the suppliers can support," he said.

Manning said that a big part of his job is understanding the complexities of our global supply chain. 'I monitor this every day. There are challenges of course, but our response will always work to find ways to address them. We'll continue to stand ready to help with the COVID-19 response," he said.

This is the first White House explanation of the DPA, which many said was mainly responsible for the US companies not being able to supply necessary raw materials to Indian vaccine manufacturers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Tesla lifts S&P 500 ahead of tech earnings wave

The SP 500 and Nasdaq climbed on Monday, fueled by Tesla ahead of the electric car makers quarterly report, which kicks off this weeks results from several heavyweight growth companies. Tesla Inc advanced 1.3, with analysts expecting the co...

Turkey announces "full lockdown" from April 29 to curb COVID spread

Turks will be required to stay mostly at home under a nationwide full lockdown starting on Thursday and lasting until May 17 to curb a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday.Turkey logged 37...

Mother, daughter locked up inside store in Rajasthan; shopkeeper pleads innocence

A woman and her daughter who were accidently locked up in a cloth shop were rescued by police after two hours in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Monday.The shop was opened despite government orders and when a police jeep reached the town, ...

Punjab Council of Ministers decides to form new SIT to probe Kotkapura firing incident

The Punjab Council of Ministers on Monday decided to set up a new Special Investigation Team SIT to probe the alleged firing by police on people protesting against desecration of religious scriptures in Kotkapura in 2015.It has been decided...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021