Brazil registers 28,636 new cases of coronavirus and 1,139 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers 28,636 new cases of coronavirus and 1,139 new COVID-19 deathsReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 27-04-2021 02:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 02:45 IST
Brazil registered 1,139 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 28,636 additional cases, according to data published by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered 391,936 total coronavirus deaths and 14.37 million confirmed cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
