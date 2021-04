Brazil health regulator Anvisa's technical staff recommend against importing Russia's Sputnik vaccine

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa's technical staff on Monday recommended against approving imports of the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine requested by governors battling against a deadly second wave of the virus.

The technical staff's recommendations will be taken into account by Anvisa's board, which will announce its decision later on Monday. Anvisa had previously said there were "critical issues" surrounding the vaccine's effectiveness and safety that needed clarifying.

