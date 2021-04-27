Left Menu

India posts 323,144 new COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-04-2021
India's daily rise in coronavirus cases retreated from record levels on Tuesday, but stayed above the 300,000 mark for a sixth straight day.

With 323,144 new cases, India's overall caseload now stands at 17.64 million. Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 2,771 to reach a total of 197,894, according to health ministry data.

