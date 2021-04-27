Left Menu

Hong Kong to reopen bars, nightclubs from April 29 for vaccinated customers

Under the new rules, restaurants in the city will be allowed to increase the number of diners per table to six from four currently, provided staff and customers have also received their first vaccine dose.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 27-04-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 14:30 IST
Hong Kong to reopen bars, nightclubs from April 29 for vaccinated customers
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hong Kong will reopen bars and nightclubs from April 29 for people who have been vaccinated and who use a government mobile phone application, the Asian financial hub's health secretary said on Tuesday. Sophia Chan told a press briefing the measures extended to bathhouses and karaoke lounges and would enable the venues to stay open until 2.00 a.m. All staff and customers must have received at least one vaccine dose for the venue to be operational and they must operate at half capacity, she said.

"We all hope life can return to normal but we need to allow some time for everyone to adapt to these new measures," Chan said. The former British colony has recorded over 11,700 total coronavirus cases, far lower than other developed cities.

Hong Kong has banned non-residents in the city since March 2020 but announced this week a long-delayed travel bubble with Singapore will begin on May 26, its first bilateral resumption of travel ties with another city. Chan's announcement comes as authorities try to incentivize residents to get vaccinated with only around 11% of the city's 7.5 million population having received their first vaccine dose.

The take-up of vaccines has been sluggish since the scheme began in the Chinese special administrative region in February due to a lack of confidence in China's Sinovac vaccine and fears of adverse reactions. Hong Kong began vaccinating residents with doses from Sinovac in February and started offering a vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech in March.

The BioNTech shot has shown far greater take-up since its launch with two to three times more people booking it daily than for Sinovac, according to government figures. Under the new rules, restaurants in the city will be allowed to increase the number of diners per table to six from four currently, provided staff and customers have also received their first vaccine dose. They will be able to dine until midnight, from 10.00 p.m. now.

Restaurants will set up different areas for customers who are not vaccinated and for those who choose to write their contact details down on paper rather than registering with the government app. This segment will only be allowed to dine with up to four people at a table. A tracing app pushed by the government has met with distrust.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

European Parliament set to greenlight post-Brexit trade deal

European Union lawmakers are set to formally ratify the post-Brexit deal between the EU and the United Kingdom amid ongoing tensions between London and Brussels over Northern Ireland trade rules.The deal, which was finalised on Christmas Ev...

BJP to celebrate victory on May 2 virtually after EC bans electoral processions

By Kumar Gaurav In view of the Election Commissions decision to ban victory processions on or after counting on May 2, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP will celebrate the day virtually.Speaking to ANI, BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, We a...

Set up medical panel to see if breath analyser test necessary during COVID-19, HC asks DGCA

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed civil aviation regulator DGCA to set up a medical committee to examine whether breath analyser BA tests of pilots and cabin crew need to be conducted or blood tests would suffice as an alternative.Justi...

Explosive-laden boat destroyed off Yanbu port - Saudi state TV

The Saudi navy has intercepted and destroyed a remote-controlled explosive- laden boat off the Red Sea port of Yanbu, Saudi state TV reported on Tuesday, citing the Saudi defense ministry.Investigations are ongoing to identify those behind ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021