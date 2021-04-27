Left Menu

Rush to hospitals, big gatherings worsen India COVID crisis - WHO

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Some people in India are rushing unnecessarily to hospital, exacerbating a crisis over surging COVID-19 infections caused by mass gatherings, more contagious variants, and low vaccination rates, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

"Currently, part of the problem is that many people rush to the hospital (also because they do not have access to information/advice), even though home-based care monitoring at home can be managed very safely," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told Reuters by email.

