Left Menu

Argentina restarts talks with Pfizer into buying its coronavirus vaccine

President Alberto Fernandez intensified restrictions in the middle of the month to try to contain the infection rate. Nicolini also said that Argentina is in dialogue with the Cuban government about the possibility of conducting clinical trials or producing a Cuban vaccine in the country.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:05 IST
Argentina restarts talks with Pfizer into buying its coronavirus vaccine
Representative Image.

Argentina has resumed talks with Pfizer Inc to purchase vaccines against the coronavirus, an adviser to the government said on Tuesday, as the country registers a spike in new infections. The government had talked with Pfizer last year about the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines but the two sides did not reach a deal on supply of the vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech SE.

"Negotiations with Pfizer have resumed," presidential adviser Cecilia Nicolini told local Futurock radio. The South American country with a population of about 45 million is going through its second wave of coronavirus infections and has had more than 60,000 COVID-19 deaths so far.

Argentina is distributing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as well as doses from China's Sinopharm, the Serum Institute of India, and the UN-led COVAX program. President Alberto Fernandez intensified restrictions in the middle of the month to try to contain the infection rate.

Nicolini also said that Argentina is in dialogue with the Cuban government about the possibility of conducting clinical trials or producing a Cuban vaccine in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Strong pound, Aveva shares pull FTSE 100 lower; HSBC climbs

Londons FTSE 100 dropped on Tuesday, as export-heavy companies took a hit from a perky pound, overshadowing a rise in bank shares following HSBCs quarterly profit beat. The blue-chip index shed 0.3, with industrial software company Aveva Gr...

N.Ireland's Foster may face confidence vote as DUP leader - reports

A majority of Democratic Unionist Party DUP lawmakers have signed a letter seeking a confidence vote in party leader and Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster, local media reported on Tuesday. A clear majority of DUP representatives...

Somalia's PM rejects proposed presidential term extension

Somalias prime minister denounced a proposed extension of the presidents term on Tuesday, piling pressure on Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed to hold elections as rival factions in the security forces drew up battle lines in the capital.The heads ...

BRIEF-Premier League seeks government approval to scrap TV rights auction - FT

April 27 Reuters - PREMIER LEAGUE SEEKS GOVERNMENT APPROVAL TO SCRAP TV RIGHTS AUCTION - FT Source httpson.ft.com3dWX4Sc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021