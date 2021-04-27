Left Menu

Over 1,200 MBBS, medical college students to be deputed for COVID patients: Vij

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:39 IST
Over 1,200 MBBS, medical college students to be deputed for COVID patients: Vij
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@anilvijminister)

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said they will put on duty over 1,200 MBBS and postgraduate students of medical colleges to look after coronavirus patients. He said extra beds are being created at hospitals for infection patients and rejected the allegations that an oxygen tanker was stopped from going to Punjab. He assured that there was no shortage of medical oxygen in the state, responding to claims that relatives of several patients admitted to a Panipat hospital have complained about it.

We are putting on duty nearly 1,200-1,300 MBBS and PG students for COVID patients, said Vij, who is also the state's Home minister.

When his attention was drawn towards bed shortage in Gurgaon and Faridabad, Vij said as both districts are adjoining Delhi, a huge rush of patients is being witnessed there, but additional beds are being arranged.

As per a recent survey by health officials, nearly 70 per cent of patients in Gurgaon and Faridabad currently are from Delhi, he said.

Vij said patients from the national capital and adjoining areas were rushing to hospitals in Rohtak, Karnal and Ambala.

"But we will treat all those who come here. We have told deputy commissioners to create extra bed capacity, including in Gurgaon district," he said.

Responding to allegations that some people had stopped a medical oxygen tanker in Haryana's territory on Monday when it was going to Punjab, Vij said, "These charges are baseless." "I got it checked from the SP concerned but he said no one has any information regarding this. I have clearly stated that all oxygen tankers will be given clear passage. So, there is no question of stopping any such vehicle," Vij said.

He also assured that there was no shortage of medical oxygen in Haryana.

"Strict action will be taken against anyone spreading false information in this regard," he said.

On attendants of some patients levelling allegations of oxygen shortage in a private hospital in Panipat, Vij said the hospital administration has clarified that they have enough supplies.

Earlier, a young woman outside the hospital in Panipat could be seen pleading with local reporters, claiming that the hospital was running short on oxygen supplies.

''My brother is only 28-year-old. He is admitted to the hospital. There is no one else to take care of our family,'' the woman pleaded before mediapersons.

''Please ask the authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply,'' she pleaded.

Relatives of many other COVID patients admitted to the hospital made similar pleas.

However, hospital officials told reporters in Panipat that there was adequate oxygen available and there was no cause for any panic.

They said they had only informed the attendants of patients that there is an order from the government which has fixed their daily quota of medical oxygen and they have been requesting them to increase that for which the hospital has been given assurance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand gets another batch of 7,500 Remdesivir injections

Uttarakhand on Tuesday received another consignment of 7,500 Remdesivir injections from Ahmedabad.A special state government plane that had left on Tuesday morning for Ahmedabad to bring the injections returned back to the state here in the...

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad tests positive for COVID-19

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.I was having mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 today, he said in a brief post on social media.The 81-year-old Prasad requested everyone who came in close cont...

Private Florida school won't employ vaccinated teachers

A private school founded by an anti-vaccination activist in South Florida has warned teachers and staff against taking the COVID-19 vaccine, saying it will not employ anyone who has received the shot.The Centner Academy in Miami sent a noti...

Russia's Sputnik V developers reject Brazil's criticisms

Russian developers of Sputnik V rejected Brazils criticisms of the COVID-19 shot, saying on Tuesday that its refusal to approve the vaccine for use was not justified on scientific grounds. The board of Brazils health regulator Anvisa voted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021