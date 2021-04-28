Ministers' Delhi visit successful in putting across Rajasthan's needs to fight COVID-19: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Delhi visit of a group of three state cabinet ministers to meet Union ministers and central government officials over issues regarding oxygen and medical supplies was successful.

He said the ministers explained the current situation in the state to the central ministers and demanded increase in the supply of oxygen, tankers and medicines. Gehlot said the central authorities have understood the situation faced by the state and have assured full assistance.

Gehlot held a coronavirus review meeting on Tuesday night which was also attended by the three cabinet ministers who are in Delhi through video conference. The group of ministers briefed the Chief Minister about the day's meetings with Union ministers Harsh Vardhan, Nitin Gadkari, Mansukh Mandaviya and officials of their respective ministries.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal and Energy Minister B D Kalla went to Delhi along with Additional Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant earlier in the morning.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended one of the meetings and assured support to the state government,” a release after the review meeting said.

Gehlot said the group of ministers were successful in explaining the seriousness of the present situation in Rajasthan to the central government which has created a positive atmosphere and the Centre will now help in providing all required resources by considering the demands with more seriousness.

“As a result, the state government will be able to make better management for the protection of the lives of the people of the state,” the release quoting Gehlot said.

The CM, while expressing concern over the rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths related to it in the state, once again called upon the people to follow all the protocols to stay safe from infection.

Rajasthan recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 121 more fatalities on Tuesday as well as 16,089 fresh cases.

Gehlot directed the officials for strict compliance of restrictions to contain the spread of infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)