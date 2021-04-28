Left Menu

Japan's unused 14 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines point to logistical hurdles

But as of Wednesday, just over 3.2 million shots had been given out, mostly to healthcare workers. By comparison, South Korea, which began its inoculation campaign after Japan, has administered two-thirds of 3.87 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines it had received so far, inoculating 4.7% of its population.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-04-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:54 IST
Japan's unused 14 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines point to logistical hurdles
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Japan has only used about a fifth of the COVID-19 vaccine doses it has imported so far, government data showed on Wednesday, underscoring logistical hurdles such as a shortage of medical staff, as it grapples with a sluggish inoculation campaign.

Japan has secured the largest amount of COVID-19 vaccines in Asia, as it gears up for the Olympics in the summer. But it has inoculated only 1.6% of its population so far, the slowest among wealthy countries. By the end of April, Japan will have imported enough vials of Pfizer Inc's vaccine for almost 17 million doses, according to a schedule from the Cabinet Office. But as of Wednesday, just over 3.2 million shots had been given out, mostly to healthcare workers.

By comparison, South Korea, which began its inoculation campaign after Japan, has administered two-thirds of 3.87 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines it had received so far, inoculating 4.7% of its population. Japan's unused shots suggest its inoculation push is failing to gain steam, even as inbound vaccine shipments triple over the next two months.

BOTTLENECKS The country began its vaccination push in February, later than most major economies, and was dependent on scarce initial supplies of the Pfizer vaccine flown in from Europe. Vaccine Minister Taro Kono has said that municipalities requested a slower rollout to give them time to set up inoculation centers and notify residents.

But as imports started to ramp up, other bottlenecks have become apparent, mainly in manpower. Japanese regulations say only doctors or nurses can administer the injections. The health ministry last week decided that dentists may also deliver shots. Monthly imports from Pfizer factories in Europe are projected to more than triple, amounting to about 35 million doses coming into Japan in both May and June. Domestic regulators are now reviewing vaccine candidates from Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca, and approval of either would unlock tens of millions more doses.

There are signs the government is feeling the heat to speed up its vaccine push. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga this week tasked the Defense Ministry to set up a mass inoculation site in central Tokyo by May 24. But the vaccination push has come too late to blunt the fourth wave of infections. The government declared the third state of emergency in its major population centers on Sunday, less than three months before the scheduled start of the Tokyo Olympics.

Japan expects to have more than enough doses in hand by June to fully vaccinate its sizeable elderly population. But there is still no timetable for when the general population will receive the shots, with some health experts expecting it could take until the winter or longer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

I paid for Downing St refurbishment, UK PM Johnson says

British Prime Minister said on Wednesday he paid personally for the refurbishment of his Downing Street apartment, although he did not clarify whether he had initially paid.The answer is I have covered the costs and ... of course theres an ...

PM Modi sanctions procurement of 1 lakh portable oxygen concentrators from PM Cares Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned the procurement of one lakh portable oxygen concentrators from the PM Cares Fund on Wednesday. In addition to the earlier sanctioned 713 Pressure Swing Adsorption PSA plants under PM Cares Fund, 5...

SC directs UP govt to shift arrested scribe Kappan to Delhi hospital for better treatment

The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to shift journalist Siddique Kappan, suffering from various ailments and arrested last year on way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after being gang raped, to a ...

India declines UN's offer of assistance from integrated supply chain, says it has 'robust system'

India has declined assistance offered by the United Nations of its integrated supply chain for COVID19-related material, saying the country has a robust system to deal with the required logistics, a spokesperson for UN Secretary General Ant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021