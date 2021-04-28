Left Menu

Pints for Poles: bars, restaurants and malls to reopen in May

Poles will soon be able to enjoy drinks and food served outside at restaurants and bars, part of a steady "unfreezing" of the economy during May announced by the prime minister on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases fall.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 28-04-2021
Poles will soon be able to enjoy drinks and food served outside at restaurants and bars, part of a steady "unfreezing" of the economy during May announced by the prime minister on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases fall. Poland's health service was stretched to its limits by a third wave of the pandemic that peaked in early April with record daily COVID-19 cases and deaths. A raft of restrictions, introduced in March, helped slowly to reduce the infections.

"The data we are receiving on infections allows us to make a decision related to the unfreezing of the economy and provides some grounds for cautious optimism," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference. All stores in shopping centers will be allowed to reopen from May 4 and hotels can reopen at 50% capacity on May 8, but without restaurant or spa facilities.

From May 15 restaurants and bars will be allowed to serve food and drinks outdoors and from May 29 they can also offer indoor service at 50% capacity. "Unfortunately I can't say I am bursting with joy," Dominika Lesiak, director of the 5-star Hotel Aquarius Spa in the coastal resort of Kolobrzeg, told Reuters, as the continued closure of the hotel's spa and restaurant would mean "very limited" demand.

Warsaw-based teacher Justyna Wesolowska, 34, said she had mixed feelings, but despite fears about a rise in infections she would still be happy to be able to go out for a meal. "I am not only happy that I will be able to go to a restaurant with my friends, but also that people will be able to work and earn money," she said.

By the end of May, Morawiecki said all children would be able to return to school and it would be possible to organize events such as weddings with up to 50 people. Poland, with a population of about 38 million, has so far recorded 2,776,927 cases of COVID-19 and 66,533 deaths.

