Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp to assist Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama in COVID relief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:06 IST
Hero MotoCorp to assist Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama in COVID relief
Representative Picture Image Credit: ANI

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has tied up with Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama and District Administration in Haridwar to support a 122-bed COVID hospital as part of several pandemic relief initiatives.

Through the partnership, Hero MotoCorp is supporting the healthcare infrastructure of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama to boost the capacity of rapid-response teams and other emergency medical facilities, the company said in a statement.

Moreover, it will also help the mission to deploy an immediate health preparedness plan to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the region of Haridwar, Hero MotoCorp added.

Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama, Haridwar, has 90 beds with oxygen in different wards, 16 beds with oxygen and portable ventilator facility in the Emergency Ward, 8 beds with oxygen and BIPAP Machine in the COVID ICU and 8 beds with ventilator in the COVID ICU besides a 24x7 lab, CT Scan and 5 operation theatres, it said.

Hero MotoCorp said it will also provide its motorcycles and scooters for safe, personal commuting by health workers and medical staff in several states, including Delhi & NCR, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The company is in the process of providing its two-wheelers for health workers in seven hospitals in and around Dharuhera in Haryana, four hospitals in Uttarakhand, four hospitals in Gurugram, three hospitals in Jaipur, and one each in Alwar in Rajasthan and near Halol in Gujarat, it added.

Besides, the company said it has contributed oxygen cylinders for emergency medical use by some of the hospitals in Delhi and Haryana along with donating PPE kits to the health authorities in various states for use by health workers.

''Going forward, Hero MotoCorp will continue to further expand its initiatives towards COVID-relief across the country by partnering with local hospitals, state governments and local authorities,'' the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Super League proposal has not devalued Europa League: Man Utd's Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wednesday brushed aside suggestions the Europa League had been devalued after the clubs owners attempted to form a breakaway Super League, saying their goal was to win the trophy again. The ...

No need for nod, private hospitals may start exclusive Covid Care Centres: Chennai Corpn

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday said private hospitals and hotels may set up Covid Care Centres and there was no need to obtain prior permission from it.An intimation through e-mail was enough and there is no need of prior perm...

HC appeals to citizens not to hoard oxygen cylinders, COVID-19 medicines, help needy

The Delhi High Court Wednesday appealed to citizens not to hoard oxygen cylinders and medicines required for COVID-19 patients so as to avoid creating artificial scarcity and make them available to people in need.A bench of Justices Vipin S...

Mining robot stranded on Pacific Ocean floor in deep-sea mining trial

A seabed mining robot being tested on the Pacific Ocean floor at a depth of more than 4 km 13,000 ft has become detached, the Belgian company running the experimental trial said on Wednesday. Global Sea Mineral Resources GSR, the deep-sea e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021