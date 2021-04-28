COVID-19: Mumbai's all 227 electoral wards to have vaccination centres

The Mumbai civic body will set up 227 new COVID-19 vaccination centres, one in each electoral ward across the city for inoculation of citizens above 18 years of age, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Wednesday.

Currently there are 135 vaccination centres in the metropolis.

Chahal said that of these, existing 63 government and civic-run vaccination centres will be meant for those above 45 years of age only.

''Presently, 73 vaccination centres in Mumbai are operating in private hospitals. This figure would be increased to 100 plus facilities, which shall cater to vaccination of all citizens in above-18 age category,'' he said.

According to Chahal, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will open 227 new vaccination centres, one in each municipal corporator's ward, where those above 18 years of age will be administered jabs.

The civic body targets to vaccinate one lakh citizens daily once the flow of vaccines normalises, a release issued by the BMC said on Tuesday after a review meeting held by Chahal in view of the government's decisionto give vaccines to the citizens between the age of 18 to 45 from May 1.

Mumbai has 90 lakh citizens in 18-45 age group and for them, a total of 1.80 crore doses will be required considering two doses for each person, the release added.

The civic body appealed to the housing societies and corporate houses to tie up with private hospitals for vaccinating their members.

The BMC said it has received applications from 26 private entities to start vaccination centres.

The civic body is also going to set up one more regional vaccine storage centre at Andheri for distribution of vaccines in Western suburbs, the release said.

Presently, Mumbai has a regional vaccine storage centre at Kanjurmarg.

