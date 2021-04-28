Left Menu

COVID-19: Mumbai's all 227 electoral wards to have vaccination centres

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:11 IST
COVID-19: Mumbai's all 227 electoral wards to have vaccination centres
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Mumbai civic body will set up 227 new COVID-19 vaccination centres, one in each electoral ward across the city for inoculation of citizens above 18 years of age, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Wednesday.

Currently there are 135 vaccination centres in the metropolis.

Chahal said that of these, existing 63 government and civic-run vaccination centres will be meant for those above 45 years of age only.

''Presently, 73 vaccination centres in Mumbai are operating in private hospitals. This figure would be increased to 100 plus facilities, which shall cater to vaccination of all citizens in above-18 age category,'' he said.

According to Chahal, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will open 227 new vaccination centres, one in each municipal corporator's ward, where those above 18 years of age will be administered jabs.

The civic body targets to vaccinate one lakh citizens daily once the flow of vaccines normalises, a release issued by the BMC said on Tuesday after a review meeting held by Chahal in view of the government's decisionto give vaccines to the citizens between the age of 18 to 45 from May 1.

Mumbai has 90 lakh citizens in 18-45 age group and for them, a total of 1.80 crore doses will be required considering two doses for each person, the release added.

The civic body appealed to the housing societies and corporate houses to tie up with private hospitals for vaccinating their members.

The BMC said it has received applications from 26 private entities to start vaccination centres.

The civic body is also going to set up one more regional vaccine storage centre at Andheri for distribution of vaccines in Western suburbs, the release said.

Presently, Mumbai has a regional vaccine storage centre at Kanjurmarg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Super League proposal has not devalued Europa League: Man Utd's Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wednesday brushed aside suggestions the Europa League had been devalued after the clubs owners attempted to form a breakaway Super League, saying their goal was to win the trophy again. The ...

No need for nod, private hospitals may start exclusive Covid Care Centres: Chennai Corpn

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday said private hospitals and hotels may set up Covid Care Centres and there was no need to obtain prior permission from it.An intimation through e-mail was enough and there is no need of prior perm...

HC appeals to citizens not to hoard oxygen cylinders, COVID-19 medicines, help needy

The Delhi High Court Wednesday appealed to citizens not to hoard oxygen cylinders and medicines required for COVID-19 patients so as to avoid creating artificial scarcity and make them available to people in need.A bench of Justices Vipin S...

Mining robot stranded on Pacific Ocean floor in deep-sea mining trial

A seabed mining robot being tested on the Pacific Ocean floor at a depth of more than 4 km 13,000 ft has become detached, the Belgian company running the experimental trial said on Wednesday. Global Sea Mineral Resources GSR, the deep-sea e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021