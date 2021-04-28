Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-04-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 19:22 IST
COVID surge in Bihar: shops/commercial establishments to close at 4 pm; night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am

Amid surging coronavirus cases, the Bihar government on Wednesday ordered that shops/commercial establishments will close at 4 pm daily while the timing of the night curfew will now be from 6 pm to 6 am.

Presently, the timing for shops/commercial establishments functioning was till 6 pm and night curfew was in force from 9 pm to 5 am.

These decisions were taken at the meeting of the crisis management group chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the day.

Development Commissioner Amir Subhani and Principal Secretary Health Pratyaya Amrit briefed media persons about the decisions.

Amrit told reporters that congregation at the marriage functions have been lowered to 50 persons from 100 at present and for the last rites it will be 20 in place of 25.

Government and other offices will function only with 25 per cent attendance till 4 pm, he said.

Essential services have been exempted from the curbs.

Subhani said the state government will meet the cost of conduct of last rites of COVID victims and also those testing negative but having symptoms of the deadly virus.

He further said that in order to increase strength of the doctors and paramedics, walk-in interview will be held for recruitment for one year time.

Subhani said the new restrictions will be applicable from April 29 till May 15.

