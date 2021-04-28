Left Menu

EC guidelines for counting centres to be strictly followed in Rajasthan: Official

The latest Election Commission guidelines for counting of votes will be strictly followed at centres in Rajasthan where votes will be counted for by-polls in Rajsamand, Sahada and Sujangarh assembly seats, officials said. All vehicles entering the counting venues would be sanitised, he said.Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India issued its latest guidelines for counting of votes on May 2.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:09 IST
EC guidelines for counting centres to be strictly followed in Rajasthan: Official

The latest Election Commission guidelines for counting of votes will be strictly followed at centres in Rajasthan where votes will be counted for by-polls in Rajsamand, Sahada and Sujangarh assembly seats, officials said. No one will be allowed to enter the counting venue without presenting a double dose vaccine certificate or a negative RT-PCR report, an official statement said here Wednesday. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said he has issued necessary instructions in this regard to the district collectors concerned.

He said that a quarantine center will be established outside the counting venue and health department personnel will also be deployed there. Besides other facilities, two ventilators, oxygen beds and ambulances will be arranged at the counting venue for any emergency, he said. All vehicles entering the counting venues would be sanitised, he said.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India issued its latest guidelines for counting of votes on May 2. The guidelines say that no candidates or their agents will not be allowed inside counting halls without a negative coronavirus report or without having both Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Issued amid spiralling coronavirus cases, the guidelines also bar public gatherings outside venues during the counting process, but allow candidates to name a fresh agent if the first one tests positive for Covid-19. The counting of votes for the assembly by-elections held in Rajsamand, Sujangarh and Sahada will be held on May 2. The votes were cast on April 17, when 60.37% eligible voters had exercised their franchise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Court delays ruling on whether EU or Polish law has primacy

Polands constitutional court delayed issuing a decision Wednesday on whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the country, a ruling that could affect the future relationship of the EU member nation with the rest of the bloc.Judge...

Rajasthan govt should open up state-run hospitals in Jaipur for COVID-19 treatment: BJP

Rajasthan BJP leaders on Wednesday suggested the government should allow major state-run hospitals in Jaipur to admit COVID-19 patients in view of rising number of infections.BJP state president Satish Poonia wrote a letter to Chief Ministe...

HP sees record 33 deaths, 2,539 COVID cases on single day

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,539 fresh COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths, a senior official said, citing data updated till 7 pm.The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 now stands at 1,407 and tally...

Sri Lanka begins inoculating citizens with second dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Sri Lanka on Wednesday began administering the second dose of the OxfordAstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after assurances from Indias Serum Institute that it would send more consignments of the vaccine soon.Frontline workers were the first ones...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021