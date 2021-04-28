UK reports 29 COVID-19 deaths, 2,166 new cases

Britain reported 29 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, up from 17 a day earlier, according to government data.

There were 2,166 new cases reported on Wednesday, down from 2,685 on Tuesday, while the number who had received the first dose of a vaccine rose to 33,959,908.

Also Read: Britain offers all over-50s first COVID-19 shots in boost for PM Johnson

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)