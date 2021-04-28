UK reports 29 COVID-19 deaths, 2,166 new cases

UK reports 29 COVID-19 deaths, 2,166 new casesReuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:45 IST
Britain reported 29 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, up from 17 a day earlier, according to government data.
There were 2,166 new cases reported on Wednesday, down from 2,685 on Tuesday, while the number who had received the first dose of a vaccine rose to 33,959,908.
