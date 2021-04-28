Left Menu

UK reports 29 COVID-19 deaths, 2,166 new cases

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:45 IST
UK reports 29 COVID-19 deaths, 2,166 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain reported 29 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, up from 17 a day earlier, according to government data.

There were 2,166 new cases reported on Wednesday, down from 2,685 on Tuesday, while the number who had received the first dose of a vaccine rose to 33,959,908.

Also Read: Britain offers all over-50s first COVID-19 shots in boost for PM Johnson

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Feds execute warrant at Rudy Giuliani's NYC home

A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that federal investigators have executed a search warrant at Rudy Giulianis Manhattan residence.The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his bus...

COVID-19 goof-up: Test reports issued without taking samples in UP

A probe has been ordered into claims that the administration here issued COVID-19 test reports without taking samples, officials said on Wednesday.In a complaint to the district magistrate and chief medical officer, Raghvendra Kumar Mishra,...

France has administered more than 20 million COVID-19 shots

France has administered more than 20.9 million COVID-19 vaccinations since the end of December, including 14.8 million first injections, the health ministry said on Wednesday.It said that 22.2 of the entire population and 28.3 of the adult ...

TNPL to begin on June 4 in bio-secure environment

The fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League TNPL will begin from June 4, the TNCA announced on Wednesday, saying the BCCI has given its approval to host the tournament in a bio-secure environment.TNCA is glad to announce that BCCI ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021