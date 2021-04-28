One Mizoram House in Delhi to be converted to COVID-19 care center : Zoramthanga

Left Menu

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:04 IST
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Wednesday said that one of the two Mizoram Houses in Delhi will be used as COVID-19 care center for patients of the disease hailing from the state.

There are two Mizoram houses in Delhi located at Vasant Vihar and Chanakyapuri areas.

Zoramthanga said that he has great concern for the people of the state living in the national capital who have been infected by the deadly virus.

''The Mizoram house at Vasant Vihar will be used as COVID-19 care center for Covid-19 infected/positive patients from the state to take rest. We will measure it to make it function as an intensive care unit (ICU), Zoramthanga posted in his official Instagram handle.

He urged officials and leaders of Delhi Mizo Welfare Association to make arrangement in this regard.

The chief minister asked doctors and nurses from Mizoram living in the national capital to use their skills and launch the service as per their convenience.

We will try our best for our people. It is time for us to fight the pandemic together, he said.

Delhi is grappling with the second wave of Covid-19.

