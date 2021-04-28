Turkey signs deal for 50 million Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines - minister
Turkey has signed a deal for 50 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine which will start arriving next month, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday. "We are at the last stage for Sputnik V vaccine emergency use authorisation and made a deal for its procurement.Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:38 IST
Turkey has signed a deal for 50 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine which will start arriving next month, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.
"We are at the last stage for Sputnik V vaccine emergency use authorisation and made a deal for its procurement. Turkey signed a deal to receive 50 million doses within six months," Koca said in a televised speech. Turkey has until now been using COVID-19 vaccines developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd and Pfizer and BioNTech. It has carried out 22 million inoculations, with 13.55 million people having received a first dose.
On Monday, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said a Turkish pharmaceutical firms will produce Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at its plants.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Top European court rules Turkish writer Altan's rights were violated
UN, Turkey & Qatar to co-convene high level conference between Afghan, Taliban representatives
Turkey plans April 24-May 4 Afghanistan peace summit
Turkey logs 59,187 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, an all time high
Turkey says it will hold Afghan peace summit on April 24