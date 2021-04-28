Left Menu

Total COVID vaccination across India nears 15-cr mark, over 20 lakh doses given on Wednesday

The total COVID-19 vaccination across the country inched closer to the 15-crore mark with more than 20 lakh vaccine doses given till 8 pm on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said.The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,98,77,121 according to the 8 pm provisional report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:56 IST
Total COVID vaccination across India nears 15-cr mark, over 20 lakh doses given on Wednesday

The total COVID-19 vaccination across the country inched closer to the 15-crore mark with more than 20 lakh vaccine doses given till 8 pm on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,98,77,121 according to the 8 pm provisional report. These include 93,66,239 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 61,45,854 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,23,09,507 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 65,99,492 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 5,09,75,753 and 31,42,239 beneficiaries over 45 to 60 years old also have been administered the first and the second dose, while 5,14,70,903 and 98,67,134 people aged above 60 years have taken the first and the second dose.

Total 20,49,754 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Wednesday, the one hundred and third day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Out of which, 11,92,394 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 8,57,360 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine according to the provisional report, the ministry said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Jamia announces summer vacations from May 1

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday announced summer vacations from May 1 but said that online teaching and open book exam will continue.The decision was made at the recent Deans meeting.Keeping...

Pak PM Imran Khan speaks to Bill gates; discusses pandemic, polio eradication

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates and discussed a slew of matters, including the latest status of COVID-19 pandemic, polio eradication campaign and ...

6.4 magnitude quake strikes Assam, 10 more follow; buildings damaged

A series of earthquakes jolted Assam and most of the Northeastern states on Wednesday, causing extensive damage to buildings and forcing people to scamper out of their homes.There were no immediate reports of deaths directly due to the trem...

Blinken to visit Iceland in May 19-20, attend Arctic Council meeting - State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Iceland on May 19-20 to participate in a meeting of the Arctic Council, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.Blinken has held a phone call with his Icelandic counter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021