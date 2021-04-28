Left Menu

TN Guv Purohit reviews COVID-19 scenario, tells officials to use services of ex-servicemen

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:59 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday reviewed the measures taken by the state government to tackle the second wave of coronavirus and said around 7,000 ex-servicemen would be roped in to help fight the pandemic.

Purohit, who chaired the high-level meeting, insisted that top officials make effective use of the services of ex- servicemen wherever possible to control the virus.

''It is informed that approximately 7,000 ex-servicemen will be roped in to control the coronavirus pandemic,'' a Raj Bhavan release, quoting him, said.

The Governor instructed officials to maintain adequate stock and supply of oxygen and lifesaving medicine to treat Covid-19 patients in all government and private hospitals.

The availability of medical oxygen and drugs in health care facilities should be monitored regularly by the health department, Purohit said.

A proper strategy and arrangement for special camps should be in place to vaccinate all above 18 years of age and both the RT-PCR testing -to detect the infection- and beds for virus infected patients must be ramped up, he advised the officials.

The Governor appealed to the people, particularly the youngsters, to come forward and register for the vaccination drive and get the jabs administered during their turn.

Purohit urged the public to follow COVID-19 protocol, ''to wear masks, use hand sanitiser and to maintain social distancing.'' He requested them to cooperate with authorities and follow the instructions given by the central and state governments.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan,Director General of Police, J K Tripathy, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Secretary, Public Department, P Senthil Kumar and Secretary to the Governor, Anandrao V Patil participated in the meet.

''The Governor appreciated the state government, doctors, paramedics, police and all frontline workers,'' following the briefing by top officials.

The government, meanwhile, named four trainee IAS officials to work at the COVID-19 Control Room here, which monitors state-wide efforts aimed at tackling the pandemic.

Four trainee officials have been posted at the control room on rotation basis (the currently named trainees would work from April 29 to May 12) They would be working with the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation authorities.

They shall be working on monitoring oxygen requirement and availability of essential medicine and beds in hospitals, a government release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

