Left Menu

US advises its citizens in India to leave as soon as it is safe to do so amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 10:30 IST
US advises its citizens in India to leave as soon as it is safe to do so amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases

The US has advised its citizens not to travel to India or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so as access to all types of medical care is becoming severely limited in the country amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

The US has put India on Level 4 Travel Advisory, the highest level issued by the Department of State.

The current Level 4 Travel Advisory asks US citizens not to travel to India or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so due to the current health situation in the country. ''#India: Access to medical care is severely limited due to COVID-19 cases. US citizens wishing to depart should use available commercial options now. Daily direct flights to the US and flights via Paris and Frankfurt are available,'' the State Department tweeted.

In a health alert, the US Embassy in New Delhi said: ''Access to all types of medical care is becoming severely limited in India due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.'' ''We urge US citizens to enrol in STEP (Smart Traveler Enrollment Programme) at step.state.gov in order to receive critical information from the Embassy related to health and safety in India,'' it said.

It asked American citizens to visit the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website for the latest information on travel restrictions.

''New cases and deaths from COVID-19 have risen sharply throughout India to record levels. COVID-19 testing infrastructure is reportedly constrained in many locations,'' the mission said in a statement.

A record single-day rise of 3,79,257 COVID-19 infections, 3,645 fatalities on Thursday pushed India's tally of cases to 1,83,76,524, death toll to 2,04,832. ''Hospitals are reporting shortages of supplies, oxygen, and beds for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related patients. US citizens are reporting being denied admittance to hospitals in some cities due to a lack of space. Some states have enacted curfews and other restrictions that limit movement and the operation of non-essential businesses,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Finnish refiner Neste Q1 profit falls, close to consensus

Finnish biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste on Thursday reported a fall in first-quarter operating profit and said it expected market volatility to remain high due to the coronavirus pandemic.Nestes January-March underlying operating pro...

FIR filed against Parambir Singh, others over 2015 corruption allegations

An FIR has been registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Parag Manere and several others for allegedly requesting a police inspector to drop corruption charges against Kalyan-Dombiv...

Heinrich Malan joins New Zealand coaching staff for England tour

Auckland Aces head coach Heinrich Malan has been added to the New Zealand coaching staff for the upcoming tour of England. The short-term appointment will see Malan work as the fourth coach for the two-Test series against the hosts, alongsi...

Punjab Kings have task cut out against RCB

Punjab Kings will have to play out of their skins to get their stuttering campaign back on track when they face a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.Smarting from a five-wicket defeat at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021