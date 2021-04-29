Left Menu

Philippines extends virus lockdown to mid-May

PTI | Manila | Updated: 29-04-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 10:48 IST
Philippines extends virus lockdown to mid-May
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

The Philippines is extending an already monthlong lockdown by two weeks as the country's worst coronavirus infection spike starts to ease but remains alarming.

President Rodrigo Duterte said in televised remarks Thursday night that the second-most restrictive lockdown level will now run through May 14 in metropolitan Manila and four nearby provinces, a region of more than 25 million people. Mayors, however, cut a nine-hour night curfew in metropolitan Manila to six hours to help battered businesses. Duarte is warning mayors and village chiefs that they face jail if they don't prevent gatherings and other events that violate the pandemic restrictions. Confirmed coronavirus infections in the Philippines soared past 1 million Monday, with deaths now at more than 17,000, the second-highest in Southeast Asia.

