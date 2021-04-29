Left Menu

Dhaka's sole COVID-19 graveyard sees sharp increase in burials amid new wave

The only graveyard dedicated to COVID-19 victims in Bangladesh's capital of Dhaka is seeing a substantial increase in burials amid a fresh wave of infections that has forced the country into an extended lockdown. The Rayerbazar graveyard, which sits on the outskirts of north Dhaka, is the only place COVID-19 victims have been buried since April 2020.

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 29-04-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 12:00 IST
Dhaka's sole COVID-19 graveyard sees sharp increase in burials amid new wave
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The only graveyard dedicated to COVID-19 victims in Bangladesh's capital of Dhaka is seeing a substantial increase in burials amid a fresh wave of infections that has forced the country into an extended lockdown.

The Rayerbazar graveyard, which sits on the outskirts of north Dhaka, is the only place COVID-19 victims have been buried since April 2020. "Every day 15 to 20 bodies arrive at this graveyard for burial, and for these bodies, we prepared all these graves in advance. Thousands of people are dying," said Jasimuddin, the caretaker of Rayerbazar who goes by one name, after burial on Wednesday.

The Dhaka Tribune reported that the graveyard buried 27 coronavirus victims in January, nine in February, and 55 in March. But in April, burials spiked to over 100 in just the first two weeks. New plots are being dug at the 80-acre (32 hectares) graveyard every day as a result.

Bangladesh on Tuesday recorded 3,031 new cases of COVID-19 and 78 deaths. In total, the country has registered 754,614 coronavirus cases and 11,305 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook blocks #ResignmModi posts for hours, restores it calling it a mistake

Facebook blocked posts tagged ResignModi amid raging criticism of the governments handling of the COVID crisis, but restored it hours later calling it a mistake.The blocking on Wednesday, Facebook said, wasnt at the behest of the government...

Australia says two deaths not likely to be linked to COVID-19 vaccine

There is no evidence linking the deaths of two Australians to coronavirus vaccine doses they received, the chief of the countrys medicines regulator said on Thursday. The deaths in the most populous state of New South Wales NSW came just da...

Dimuth Karunaratne becomes 10th Sri Lanka batsman to cross 5,000 Test runs

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on Friday became the 10th Lankan batsman to score 5,000 runs in the longest format of the game. Karunaratne reached the glorious milestone during the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh. He is also th...

Germany must further tighten climate change law, top court rules

Germanys highest court ruled key elements of a 2019 climate change law were unconstitutional, giving the government until the end of next year to further tighten it.In a ruling published on Thursday, the German Constitutional Court said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021