Left Menu

Delhi govt raises Covid-19 cases by 44,350, fatalities by 761 in revised cumulative data

The Delhi government Thursday morning released revised cumulative coronavirus figures for the city, raising the case tally by 44,350 and fatalities by 761 than previously reported. In the revised figures, the Delhi government has put the number of cases at 10,98,051 and deaths at 15,377.The data released on Wednesday night had put out a lower overall figures of 10,53,701 cases and 14,616 fatalities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 12:22 IST
Delhi govt raises Covid-19 cases by 44,350, fatalities by 761 in revised cumulative data

The Delhi government Thursday morning released revised cumulative coronavirus figures for the city, raising the case tally by 44,350 and fatalities by 761 than previously reported. In the revised figures, the Delhi government has put the number of cases at 10,98,051 and deaths at 15,377.

The data released on Wednesday night had put out a lower overall figures of 10,53,701 cases and 14,616 fatalities. The cumulative positivity rate has also been revised upwards from 6.20 per cent to 6.46 per cent.

The number of recoveries too has been revised up to 9,82,922 from 9,39,333. Authorities reported 368 Covid-19 deaths and 25,986 cases with a positivity rate of 31.76 percent in Delhi on Wednesday.

It was the seventh day on the trot that the city recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.

It had reported 381 deaths on Tuesday, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, 380 on Monday, 350 on Sunday, 357 deaths on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on Thursday, according to government data.

The national capital had recorded 24,149 cases on Tuesday, 20,201 on Monday, 22,933 on Sunday, 24,103 on Saturday, 24,331 on Friday, 26,169 on Thursday, and 24,638 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate was 32.72 percent on Tuesday, 35.02 percent on Monday, 30.21 on Sunday, 32.27 per cent on Saturday, 32.43 on Friday, 36.24 on Thursday -- the highest so far -- 31.28 on Wednesday and 32.82 on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Declare COVID-19 as national calamity: Maha CM to Centre

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the Centre to declare the COVID-19 pandemic as a national calamity, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Thursday.Talking to reporters here, Raut also said the Maharashtra model of COVID-19 ...

Facebook blocks #ResignmModi posts for hours, restores it calling it a mistake

Facebook blocked posts tagged ResignModi amid raging criticism of the governments handling of the COVID crisis, but restored it hours later calling it a mistake.The blocking on Wednesday, Facebook said, wasnt at the behest of the government...

Australia says two deaths not likely to be linked to COVID-19 vaccine

There is no evidence linking the deaths of two Australians to coronavirus vaccine doses they received, the chief of the countrys medicines regulator said on Thursday. The deaths in the most populous state of New South Wales NSW came just da...

Dimuth Karunaratne becomes 10th Sri Lanka batsman to cross 5,000 Test runs

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on Friday became the 10th Lankan batsman to score 5,000 runs in the longest format of the game. Karunaratne reached the glorious milestone during the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh. He is also th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021