Coronavirus patient ends life in Kerala

A 56-year old COVID-19 patient, ended his life by hanging himself at his house in Kannur district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, Ramachandran, who was a lottery seller, was found hanging at his house in Edakkad on Thursday morning, police added.

Police said he was under mental strain after he tested positive for the virus.

