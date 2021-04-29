Left Menu

Coronavirus patient ends life in Kerala

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 29-04-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 13:37 IST

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 56-year old COVID-19 patient, ended his life by hanging himself at his house in Kannur district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, Ramachandran, who was a lottery seller, was found hanging at his house in Edakkad on Thursday morning, police added.

Police said he was under mental strain after he tested positive for the virus.

