Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 deaths

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 deathsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-04-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 14:10 IST
Russia reported 9,284 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 3,215 in Moscow, pushing the infection tally to 4,796,557.
The coronavirus taskforce said that 364 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 109,731.
The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.
