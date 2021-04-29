Left Menu

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-04-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 14:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia reported 9,284 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 3,215 in Moscow, pushing the infection tally to 4,796,557.

The coronavirus taskforce said that 364 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 109,731.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

