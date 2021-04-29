COVID-19: Cong MP Rajeev Satav hospitalised, on ventilator support

Left Menu

Congress leader Rajeev Satav, who had tested coronavirus positive last week, has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital here and kept on ventilator support, a party leader said on Thursday.Satav, a Rajya Sabha member, is admitted to the intensive care unit ICU of the Jehangir Hospital, he said.Maharashtra Minister of State for Co-operation and Social Justice Vishwajeet Kadam said that Satav was hospitalised on April 23.Till April 25, he was responding well to the treatment and was stable.

29-04-2021
Congress leader Rajeev Satav, who had tested coronavirus positive last week, has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital here and kept on ventilator support, a party leader said on Thursday.

Satav, a Rajya Sabha member, is admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Jehangir Hospital, he said.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Co-operation and Social Justice Vishwajeet Kadam said that Satav was hospitalised on April 23.

''Till April 25, he was responding well to the treatment and was stable. After some complications on April 25, he was admitted to the ICU and was put on ventilator support three days later,'' Kadam said.

A team of doctors is currently monitoring his health and fortunately, Satav is now responding to the treatment, he added.

According to Kadam, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have enquired about Satav's health.

''Doctors from the Maharashtra COVID-19 task force are also being consulted,'' he said.

Dr S S Gill, medical director of Jehangir Hospital, said that Satav is now ''hemodynamically stable'' (term used to describe stable blood flow).

''As his respiratory rate had increased, he was shifted to the ICU and he is currently on ventilator support,'' he said.

On April 22, Satav had tweeted that after experiencing mild symptoms, he had tested positive for COVID-19.

''After experiencing mild symptoms, I've tested positive for COVID. All those who have been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols,'' his tweet said.

Satav, a close associate of Rahul Gandhi, is a former Lok Sabha member from Hingoli constituency in Maharashtra.

