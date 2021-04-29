Left Menu

Kerala: New vaccination guidelines issued, priority for those taking second dose

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja on Thursday said that according to the new guidelines, preference will be given to those taking the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, when scheduling a session at vaccination centres.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:20 IST
Kerala: New vaccination guidelines issued, priority for those taking second dose
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Arun Jayan Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja on Thursday said that according to the new guidelines, preference will be given to those taking the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, when scheduling a session at vaccination centres.

Speaking to media, Shailaja said, "There is no need to rush to COVID vaccination centres for this. The second dose of Covishield vaccine should be taken within 6-8 weeks and the Covaxin within 4-6 weeks. The list of those eligible to receive the second dose of vaccine at each vaccination centre will be available on the CoWIN portal. Accordingly, the managers of the vaccination centres will inform them with the help of ASHA workers and local bodies." The new guideline stated that the slot for the first dose will be allowed for online booking only after giving preference to those taking the second jab.

"To avoid crowding for spot registration at the vaccination centres those taking the second dose will be given a fixed date and time in advance. Only at that time given to those who booked their second slot should reach the centre for vaccination. Steps will be taken to ensure COVID protocols are followed at the vaccination centres," said the health minister. "The vaccine currently available at private centres, must be used for vaccination of people before April 30. The rest of the vaccine purchased now will have to be given at the rate of Rs 250 for those above 45 years of age from May 1," she added.

Shailaja also informed that a revised central vaccination policy will be implemented from May 1 and vaccination centres at private hospitals will have to procure the vaccine directly from the vaccine manufacturers. (ANI)

