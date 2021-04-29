Left Menu

Lebanon recommends ban on travellers arriving from India, Brazil

The national committee concerned with measures to curb the pandemic didn't say how long the ban would be against India and Brazil, which are grappling with a major surge in infections and deaths from the coronavirus. In recent weeks, Lebanese authorities have successfully brought down infections and death rates following restrictions that included a lockdown.

Lebanon recommends ban on travellers arriving from India, Brazil
Lebanese authorities on Wednesday recommended a ban on travelers arriving from India and Brazil unless they had been out of the two countries for more than two weeks. The national committee concerned with measures to curb the pandemic didn't say how long the ban would be against India and Brazil, which are grappling with a major surge in infections and deaths from the coronavirus. There is a large Lebanese diaspora in Brazil and a significant migrant workers community from South Asia who lives in Lebanon. In recent weeks, Lebanese authorities have successfully brought down infections and death rates following restrictions that included a lockdown. The small Mediterranean nation of 6 million recorded over 52,000 confirmed infections, including more than 7,000 confirmed deaths.

