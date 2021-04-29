COVID-19: 40 deaths, 3,040 cases in Himachal Pradesh

(Eds: Updates figures) Shimla, Apr 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded its highest single-day spike of 3,040 fresh COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths, a senior official said, citing data updated till 7 pm.

The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 now stands at 1,447 and the tally of cases at 96,929.

According to Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal, there are 17,835 active cases in the state.

As many as 1,241 coronavirus patients have recuperated from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 77,576, he said. PTI DJI ANB ANB

