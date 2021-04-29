Left Menu

COVID-19: 40 deaths, 3,040 cases in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:55 IST
COVID-19: 40 deaths, 3,040 cases in Himachal Pradesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

(Eds: Updates figures) Shimla, Apr 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded its highest single-day spike of 3,040 fresh COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths, a senior official said, citing data updated till 7 pm.

The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 now stands at 1,447 and the tally of cases at 96,929.

According to Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal, there are 17,835 active cases in the state.

As many as 1,241 coronavirus patients have recuperated from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 77,576, he said. PTI DJI ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Civic officials party during office hours; probe ordered

The tehsildar of Chakur in Maharashtras Latur district ordered a probe after a video of nagar panchayat officials allegedly partying during office hours surfaced on social media, an official said on Thursday.The video went viral on social m...

76.07 per cent votes polled, attack on candidates and sporadic violence in last phase

The eighth phase of assembly poll in West Bengal on Thursday brought to an end the protracted voting schedule in the state, which saw sporadic violence, assault of candidates and death of a person during the day when nearly 80 per cent vote...

Unless everyone is safe, no one is safe: Priyanka Chopra sets up COVID-19 fundraiser for India

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has joined hands with the Give India Foundation to set up a fundraiser to help her country in times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a strong video message, urging the global commun...

Madagascar edges toward famine, UN food agency appeals for assistance

And with acute malnutrition rates continuing to rise, urgent action is required to address this unfolding humanitarian crisis, the World Food Programme WFP warned. If we dont reverse this crisis, if we dont get food to the people in the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021