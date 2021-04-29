CMERI transfers tech to manufacture oxygen enrichment units to 2 firms

A Durgapur-based government institute has transferred the technology to manufacture oxygen enrichment units, which offer better distribution of the gas to patients, to a firm in Gujarat and another in Haryana, officials said on Thursday.

These units are important especially in the present COVID-19 scenario and it is expected that these firms can start manufacturing them by the second week of May, they said.

This technology developed by the Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) also offers independence from external parties as well as eliminates the risks and difficulty of handling bulky cylinders, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said.

The transfer of this tech to the firms comes at a time when the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has put huge pressure on the country's public health system, with hospitals facing shortage of oxygen, beds and medical equipment.

The technology is now with Rajkot-based Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd and GRID Engineers Pvt Ltd, Gurgaon, the CSIR, under which the CMERI functions, said.

The CSIR-CMERI developed oxygen unit technology can help patients to recover faster.

Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI said that there is a need of better distribution strategies of oxygen particularly in the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario.

He said CSIR-CMERI has transferred the license for production, marketing and service to the firms.

Hirani expressed confidence that they will be able to manufacture the product by the second week of May.

Last week, the CMERI had transferred the technology to Apollo Computing Laboratories (P) Ltd, Kushaiguda, Hyderabad.

