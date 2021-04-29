U'khand: 2 seers suffering from COVID-19 die at AIIMS-Rishikesh
Manish Bharti 50 and Lakhan Giri 94 succumbed on Wednesday, the office of the AIIMS medical superintendent said on Thursday. Bharti was brought to the facility from the Kumbh Mela area on April 15 after testing positive for COVID-19 whereas Giri who ran the Shravan Nath Math of the Niranjani Akhada was admitted to the hospital on April 19, it said.PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:37 IST
Two seers, who were suffering from COVID-19, have died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here in Uttarakhand. Manish Bharti (50) and Lakhan Giri (94) succumbed on Wednesday, the office of the AIIMS medical superintendent said on Thursday. Bharti was brought to the facility from the Kumbh Mela area on April 15 after testing positive for COVID-19 whereas Giri who ran the Shravan Nath Math of the Niranjani Akhada was admitted to the hospital on April 19, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel announces new corporate structure to sharpen focus on digital
Bharti Airtel rejigs corporate structure to sharpen focus on digital
Bharti Airtel rejigs corporate structure to sharpen focus on digital
Bharti Airtel's new structure to bring AGR-tax efficiency, potential savings : Analysts
Dr Harsh Vardhan visits AIIMS New Delhi to review COVID-19 preparedness