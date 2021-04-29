Left Menu

Bangladesh approves China's Sinopharm vaccine

Bangladesh's drug regulator said on Thursday it had approved the emergency use of a vaccine developed by an affiliate of China’s Sinopharm, as it scrambles to find alternative sources for COVID-19 inoculations after supplies from India faltered. Bangladesh's vaccination drive suffered after its bigger neighbour halted exports of the AstraZeneca shot in response to a record surge in domestic infections.

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:48 IST
Bangladesh approves China's Sinopharm vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh's drug regulator said on Thursday it had approved the emergency use of a vaccine developed by an affiliate of China's Sinopharm, as it scrambles to find alternative sources for COVID-19 inoculations after supplies from India faltered.

Bangladesh's vaccination drive suffered after its bigger neighbour halted exports of the AstraZeneca shot in response to a record surge in domestic infections. "Hopefully 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine will arrive in Bangladesh within two weeks," Mahbubur Rahman, head of the Directorate General of Drug Administration, told reporters.

The regulator this week also approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Rahman said government-level talks were also ongoing on making Russian and Sinopharm vaccines in Bangladesh.

The World Health Organization expects to decide whether to give emergency approval for Sinopharm's vaccine by the end of this week. No detailed efficacy data https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-who-china-vaccines-idUSKBN2BN1K8 of Sinopharm's vaccine has been publicly released but its developer, Beijing Biological Products Institute, a unit of Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group (CNBG), said the vaccine was 79.34% effective in preventing people from developing the disease, based on interim data.

It has been approved in several countries including China, Pakistan and the UAE. Bangladesh has been relying on the AstraZeneca vaccine so far, and since launching vaccinations in February around 6 million people have been inoculated.

It plans to eventually cover about 80% of the country's 170 million people. This week its stopped administering first doses, however, amid uncertainty over shipments from India.

Bangladesh has an agreement with the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, for 30 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine but has received only 7 million so far. It received 3.2 million AstraZeneca doses from India as gift. Bangladesh's second wave peaked around three weeks ago. Since then, daily infections have fallen by more than half, with 2,341 new cases reported on Thursday as well as 88 fatalities.

There have been 756,955 infections and 11,393 deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Record 395 COVID-19 deaths in Delhi, positivity rate over 32.82 pc with over 24,000 new cases

The national capital on Thursday recorded 395 deaths due to coronavirus, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, and 24,235 cases with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the city health departmen...

8 indicted in alcohol-related death after fraternity party

Eight people have been indicted in the alcohol-related death of an Ohio college student who was found unconscious after a fraternity party, prosecutors said Thursday.A grand jury indicted the eight on charges ranging from involuntary mansla...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 near record high on Facebook boost, Nasdaq eases

The SP 500 hovered near record highs on Thursday, helped by gains in Facebook and upbeat economic data, while the Nasdaq eased as investors locked in profits from certain megacap technology firms.Seven of the 11 major SP 500 sectors were tr...

Sports News Roundup: Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox win; Knights top Avs for 10th straight win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB roundup Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox winNick Pivetta outdueled a history-seeking Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, when the Boston right-hander tossed five scorele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021