Left Menu

Number of COVID-19 patients in French hospitals falls third day in a row

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-04-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 22:04 IST
Number of COVID-19 patients in French hospitals falls third day in a row

The number of COVID-19 patients in French hospitals fell for the third consecutive day, with the overall number down by 424 to 29,487 and the number of patients in intensive care wards down by 75 to 5,804.

The health ministry also reported 306 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Thursday, down from 315 on Wednesday.

Also Read: India will raise its climate ambitions but not under pressure: Prakash Javadekar after talks with French foreign minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Our warplanes can reach Iran, Israeli minister warns amid nuclear talks

An Israeli cabinet minister sharpened his countrys warnings against what it would deem a bad new nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, saying war with Tehran would be sure to follow.As President Joe Biden explores a possible U.S. retu...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 near record high on Facebook boost, Nasdaq eases

The SP 500 hovered near record highs on Thursday, helped by gains in Facebook and upbeat economic data, while the Nasdaq eased as investors locked in profits from certain megacap technology firms.Seven of the 11 major SP 500 sectors were tr...

Sports News Roundup: Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox win; Knights top Avs for 10th straight win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB roundup Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox winNick Pivetta outdueled a history-seeking Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, when the Boston right-hander tossed five scorele...

Chadian army battles rebels in northern town

Chads army battled with rebels on Thursday near the town of Nokou, about 20 km 12 miles from where former president Idriss Deby was fatally wounded 10 days ago, rebels and the army said. Deby was killed on April 19 as he visited troops figh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021