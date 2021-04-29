Number of COVID-19 patients in French hospitals falls third day in a row

The number of COVID-19 patients in French hospitals fell for the third consecutive day, with the overall number down by 424 to 29,487 and the number of patients in intensive care wards down by 75 to 5,804.

The health ministry also reported 306 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Thursday, down from 315 on Wednesday.

