Left Menu

Cognizant to contribute USD 1.5 million towards fight against COVID-19 in India

IT services major Cognizant on Thursday said it is providing USD 1.5 million about Rs 10 crore towards operationalising efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.Cognizant, which has about two lakh employees in India, is also providing an additional USD 2 million about Rs 15 crore in emergency funding to UNICEF in India to help address acute shortages in oxygen and deploying medical and testing supplies.As the deadly second wave of the pandemic grips India, the health and well-being of our associates is our absolute top priority.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 22:20 IST
Cognizant to contribute USD 1.5 million towards fight against COVID-19 in India
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

IT services major Cognizant on Thursday said it is providing USD 1.5 million (about Rs 10 crore) towards operationalising efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Cognizant, which has about two lakh employees in India, is also providing an additional USD 2 million (about Rs 15 crore) in emergency funding to UNICEF in India to help address acute shortages in oxygen and deploying medical and testing supplies.

''As the deadly second wave of the pandemic grips India, the health and well-being of our associates is our absolute top priority. Cognizant owes much of our success to our large presence in India, and we are committed to helping the country and its people overcome this humanitarian crisis,'' Cognizant India Executive Vice President and Chairman Rajesh Nambiar said.

The company has launched Operation C3 - Cognizant Combats COVID-19 - to ''pull together all the resources available to us to support our associates in India, their dependents and their communities'', he added. ''These efforts will be focused on three primary areas: supporting COVID care facilities, supplementing oxygen supplies to address the acute shortage, and providing access to vaccinations. As time is critical, we are immediately providing USD 1.5 million through the Cognizant Foundation to operationalise response efforts with our partners across India,'' he said.

As part of this initiative, Cognizant is helping establish and support COVID care facilities across India, including offering its own facilities to be operated as care facilities. ''We're supporting the set-up of oxygen generation plants in hospitals to help them overcome oxygen shortages. And we're working to facilitate special centres to make vaccination easier for people with disabilities,'' he said.

The massive rise in infections in the second wave of the pandemic has led to hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. Social media timelines are filled with SOS calls with people looking for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, plasma donors, and ventilators.

Organisations across the spectrum have come forward to source and donate oxygenators, breathing machines, and ventilators.

Vahdam India has launched a COVID Emergency Relief Fund 2021 with Doctors For You and the proceeds of this fund will be used to set up more temporary COVID treatment facilities, get more supply of oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators for critical cases, facilitate rapid vaccination programmes, and help provide prescribed medication to people in dire need.

To kickstart the fundraiser, Vahdam India has donated USD 50,000 to help start the process of aid. Krafton, a South Korean collective of independent game development teams, has announced a contribution of Rs 1.5 crore towards the PM CARES Fund via its Indian subsidiary.

PayNearby, which operates a branchless banking and digital payments network, said it will leverage its distribution network of over 15 lakh retail touchpoints to create community awareness around vaccination programme and assist citizens to register themselves on the CoWIN app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Our warplanes can reach Iran, Israeli minister warns amid nuclear talks

An Israeli cabinet minister sharpened his countrys warnings against what it would deem a bad new nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, saying war with Tehran would be sure to follow.As President Joe Biden explores a possible U.S. retu...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 near record high on Facebook boost, Nasdaq eases

The SP 500 hovered near record highs on Thursday, helped by gains in Facebook and upbeat economic data, while the Nasdaq eased as investors locked in profits from certain megacap technology firms.Seven of the 11 major SP 500 sectors were tr...

Sports News Roundup: Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox win; Knights top Avs for 10th straight win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB roundup Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox winNick Pivetta outdueled a history-seeking Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, when the Boston right-hander tossed five scorele...

Chadian army battles rebels in northern town

Chads army battled with rebels on Thursday near the town of Nokou, about 20 km 12 miles from where former president Idriss Deby was fatally wounded 10 days ago, rebels and the army said. Deby was killed on April 19 as he visited troops figh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021