PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.35 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.35 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 41923 34806 465 6652 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1122286 1008537 15772 97977 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 474145 376852 4118 93175 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 96929 77576 1447 17835 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 172547 144154 2253 26144 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 13758 11937 139 1682 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 364910 301047 8909 54954 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 580846 407243 4084 169519 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 174867 120350 2502 48318 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1217955 896477 12241 309237 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1084336 947629 7928 114158 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 1474846 1110025 15306 349496 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1533984 1244301 5259 284086 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 2662 1374 4 1276 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 57427 47645 793 8989 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1148064 1021275 13933 112556 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 427960 349692 2208 76060 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh* 713706 587484 8312 117910 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 7455 5221 4 2230 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 88028 65984 1146 20898 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 553172 408368 7010 137794 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 550927 453331 5519 92077 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 4539553 3799266 67985 670301 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar* 5764 5562 66 136 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 18062 17038 58 966 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 246847 222397 1255 21848 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 454464 351162 2480 100821 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand* 213414 159916 2246 51252 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 31315 29690 400 1225 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 16617 14917 169 1531 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 5879 4882 13 984 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 13750 12212 101 1072 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 435513 380400 2029 53031 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 7747 6176 146 1247 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura* 34862 33492 393 793 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 810955 688466 11248 110241 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 18735531 15341190 207923 3156377 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Jharkhand, Tripura, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands as their health bulletins had not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 1,83,76,524 and the death toll at 2,04,832. The ministry said there are 30,84,814 active cases, while 1,50,86,878 people have so far recovered from the infection.

