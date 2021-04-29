Award for Rajasthan scouts and guides for service through pandemic
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has announced to give 'Chal Vaijayanti Shield' to the State Scout and Guide Organization for their public service during the coronavirus pandemic. Mishra announced this while addressing a review meeting of the Scouts and Guides through a video conference. The shield will be awarded to Scout-mandals on the basis of ''excellent works done for public service during the pandemic'', according to a release. The Governor called upon the volunteers associated with the Scout and Guide Organization to work in coordination with the local administration, police and health department to control the second wave of Corona pandemic while ensuring their own safety. Mishra said Scout and Guide volunteers should take care of the food, medicines etc. of the people infected with the virus and living in home isolation, poor, helpless, living alone and elderly people, according to the release.
