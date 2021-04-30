Brazil passes milestone of 400,000 COVID-19 deaths, Health Ministry says

Brazil passes milestone of 400,000 COVID-19 deaths, Health Ministry saysReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 30-04-2021 02:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 02:44 IST
Brazil on Thursday registered 3,001 new COVID-19 deaths, taking its death toll since the start of the pandemic past 400,000, the Health Ministry said.
Brazil also recorded 69,389 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, data showed, bringing total infections to more than 14.5 million.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
